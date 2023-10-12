Why you need to wash windows with vinegar in the fall: an interesting life hack

Vinegar is a versatile product with many useful properties. Here are some tips to help you clean and whiten your window frames using ordinary vinegar.

Not only is it effective for cleaning, but it can also repel harmful insects that may be trying to infest your home.

Read also: Why stains remain after washing windows: expert explanation and effective detergent

Why should window frames be cleaned with vinegar?

Insects and midges can enter your home through windows. Spiders and other insects look for places near windows where they can grow in any season. Vinegar repels these unwanted guests with its pungent odor.

How to use vinegar to clean window frames:

Make a vinegar solution. Mix white vinegar with water in a spray bottle in a 1:1 ratio. Spray the solution on the window frames. Spray the solution evenly over the entire surface of the frame. Wipe the frames with a soft cloth. Use a soft cloth to wipe the contaminated surface.

Repeat the procedure as needed. To avoid insects, it is recommended to wash window frames with vinegar once a week.

How to whiten yellowed window frames with vinegar

Make a solution of vinegar and lemon juice. Mix 90 ml of white vinegar, 120 ml of water, and 30 ml of lemon juice. Spray the solution onto the yellowed surface. Spray the solution evenly over the area to be whitened. Wipe with a soft cloth. Use a soft cloth to wipe the yellowed areas of the frames.

Cleaned and whitened window frames will not only make your home more attractive, but also protect it from annoying insects. Don't forget to take care of your window frames regularly with these natural methods.

As a reminder, the network showed an easy way to clean furniture using common items that everyone has at hand.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!