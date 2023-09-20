Orchids are beautiful plants that are often found in our homes. However, sometimes they may not bloom for a long time.

UAportal will tell you about a life hack that will help make an orchid bloom at any time of the year. In particular, you should use ice. Put a few ice cubes in a flower pot from time to time. This way, you can water the plant and create a little stress for it, which will lead to increased flowering.

Some gardeners freeze liquid fertilizer instead of regular water. This helps the orchid get more nutrients and bloom faster.

When watering an orchid in this way, you need to focus on the appearance of the substrate and roots. When the substrate is completely dry and the surface of the roots turns gray-silver, you need to water it.

In addition, the following tips can help orchids bloom:

Make sure the orchid gets enough light.

Feed the flower with liquid fertilizer once a month.

Repot the plant in a new pot every two to three years.

Try this life hack and your orchids will surely delight you with their beautiful flowers.

