Why cucumbers are bitter: the main reasons are named

It is often the case that attractive vegetables have a bitter taste. This is mainly true of cucumbers. They can be eaten, but many people don't like the taste. To avoid this trouble, Pixel Inform

recommends paying attention to the main factors that can lead to this phenomenon.

Among them are the following:

Appropriate moisture balance.

It is important to remember that a lack of water can lead to an off-flavor for cucumbers. Maintaining regular watering is an important aspect.

Soil properties.

Heavy clay soil is often the cause of bitterness. Before you start planting cucumbers, you should improve the quality of the soil.

Lack of nutrients.

If cucumbers do not receive enough nutrients, they can grow poorly and have an unpleasant taste. It is important to apply fertilizer throughout the growing season.

Stress.

Unpleasant taste can be the result of stressful factors, such as adverse weather conditions or sudden changes in temperature. Pests can also cause stress in plants.

Taking these factors into account, you can improve the taste and quality of cucumbers during their cultivation.

