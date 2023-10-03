Why glasses fog up and what to do to avoid it: a simple life hack

Autumn and winter are periods when the weather gets cool, and this can cause some inconvenience for people who wear glasses. Many people are familiar with the situation when, after being out in the cold air, the lenses of glasses begin to fog up when entering a warm room.

This can be quite unpleasant and even interfere with everyday life. However, there is a simple and interesting life hack that will help you avoid this problem, the odessa-life website writes.

Why glasses fog up

First, let's figure out why this happens. When cold glasses come into contact with warm air, moisture condenses on the lenses in the form of water droplets, which make the lenses foggy. Simply wiping the lenses doesn't usually help solve this problem, and smudges appear.

Some of you may think that switching to contact lenses can solve this problem, but it's not the only way. For many people, glasses are a convenient and familiar way to correct their vision, and they don't want to give it up.

How to avoid fogging glasses

There is a way to protect your glasses from fogging. You'll need ordinary soap and a few simple steps.

Cut off a small piece of soap. Gently wipe the lenses of your glasses on both sides with the soap. After that, remove any soap residue from the lenses with a microfiber cloth.

After this procedure, a soap film will form on the lenses, which will be invisible and will not interfere with your vision, and will also protect the lenses from fogging.

Now you can go outside in any weather, and when you return to a warm room, you will no longer face the problem of fogging glasses.

