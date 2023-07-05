Why you shouldn't brew coffee in a cup: how it can harm you

One of the main issues associated with drinking coffee brewed in a cup is its high caffeine content. Medical experts warn that high caffeine intake can lead to nervousness, insomnia, increased heart rate and even heart problems in some people. According to research, consuming more than 400 mg of caffeine per day can have negative health effects.

In addition, brewed coffee can contain elevated levels of acetaldehyde, a substance that is formed when coffee beans are roasted. Acetaldehyde is known to be a potentially carcinogenic substance and may increase the risk of cancer. Studies have shown that consumption of coffee with a high acetaldehyde content can increase the risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Brewed coffee can also be a source of acrylamide, a substance that is formed when coffee beans are roasted at high temperatures. Acrylamide is also known to be a potentially carcinogenic substance and may increase the risk of cancer. Studies have shown that consumption of products containing acrylamide may be associated with an increased risk of bladder and kidney cancer.

However, despite these potential problems, medical experts note that moderate consumption of coffee can have a positive impact on health. Coffee contains antioxidants that can help the body protect itself from the harmful effects of free radicals. In addition, coffee can improve physical and mental performance and reduce the risk of developing certain diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and Parkinson's disease.

