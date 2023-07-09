Why you shouldn't close the washing machine door: rules for operating the washing machine

The washing machine has become an integral part of our lives. But few people know that most of us make the same mistake when using it. We will tell you whether you can leave the washing machine unattended and why some devices develop an unpleasant odor over time.

According to the instructions, the washing machine works according to a pre-set program. Ideally, the machine will finish the wash in the mode you have chosen, rinse the laundry, drain the water, and turn off after centrifugation.

But if you have clogged pipes, the water from the machine will drain onto the floor instead of into the sewer. If the drain hose is worn out or breaks, the wash will end in a flood. The same problem can arise if the drain hose simply falls off due to a loose nut, which may not be tightened due to constant vibration. All this can lead to flooding of your home and neighbors.

Video of the day

Read also: Which washing machine mode should not be used to keep clothes clean

What not to do when the wash is finished

When the machine indicates that the wash is finished, you must never

leave wet laundry in the drum until it is completely dry;

Remove wet laundry from the machine when it is plugged in;

open the door before pressing the power button;

wash or wipe the inside of the appliance connected to the mains;

drying laundry on the open door of the machine;

put your feet on the top cover of the appliance or place objects weighing 50 kg or more on it.

Therefore, try to never put anything heavy on the washing machine.

Do I need to close the door on the washing machine

When the machine is switched off, the door should always be slightly ajar. This is because some water still remains in the drum during the spin cycle. Usually, the water remains in the drum itself and in the rubber seals around the door. And if the laundry that is still in the drum takes the remaining water, it will remain in the rubber seal around the hatch until it dries or you wipe it out.

This means that there is always a humid environment in the washing machine. If the door is closed, bacteria will start to grow in the machine after 10 hours, which will lead to bad odors and mold.

As a reminder, we have already written about how much powder to put in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!