Microwaves are an integral part of modern life. They allow you to quickly and easily heat food, defrost food, or prepare simple meals. However, as with any other appliance, it is important to follow certain rules when using a microwave to avoid trouble.

1. Overheating food

One of the most common mistakes is overheating food. In this case, food loses its beneficial properties and can become dangerous to health. To avoid this, you should regularly check the food while it is being heated.

2. Use of plastic containers

Plastic containers are not intended for use in the microwave. When exposed to high temperatures, they can release harmful chemicals such as bisphenol-A.

3. Disproportionate placement of food

The microwave heats food unevenly. Therefore, it is important to place the food in it correctly so that it warms up evenly. To do this, you can use special racks or turn the food over while it is being heated.

4. Failure to observe the heating time

It is important to set the heating time correctly so that the food does not overheat. To do this, follow the recommendations on the product packaging or experiment to find the optimal time for a particular product.

5. Not using gloves or towels

When working with a microwave, it is important to observe safety precautions. The inside of the microwave can get hot, so use gloves or towels when removing food from it.

6. Use of plastic films

Plastic wrap is not intended for use in the microwave. They can melt or release harmful chemicals during defrosting. To avoid this, use special microwave defrosting bags.

7. Using unsuitable foods

Some foods are not suitable for microwave cooking. For example, eggs can explode, and fruits and vegetables can become hard.

