Why you can't cut your hair yourself and throw your hair into the water: signs and prohibitions

Hair has always been considered a certain "accumulator" of life energy and human experience. Therefore, it should be treated very carefully, because some actions with hair can deprive a person of happiness and even shorten life, according to folk signs that exist in our society.

Negative signs

One of these prohibitions is to cut one's own hair or allow relatives to do it. According to beliefs, if you cut your hair yourself, you can shorten your life, and if a relative does it, it can cause strong conflicts with that person. Therefore, if you want a long and happy life, it is better to entrust your hair to professionals.

Another prohibition is to cut and wash hair before important events, for example, before exams for students. According to beliefs, this can lead to the loss of accumulated and learned information. So, it is better to refrain from cutting and washing hair before important events, so as not to lose valuable knowledge.

Another omen is related to women throwing their cut hair into the water. According to beliefs, if you throw your hair into the water, the current will take your fate with it. Therefore, if you want to avoid negative consequences, it is better to keep your hair and not throw it into the water.

You should also avoid cutting the hair of your husband or wife, according to beliefs. It is believed that this action can lead to discord in the family.

Positive signs

Omens and superstitions related to hair have their own characteristics. According to folk beliefs, certain actions with hair can affect a person's happiness and destiny. Here are some positive signs related to hair that you should know about.

Finding someone else's hair on your clothes is good news. According to belief, someone else's hair found on clothes can indicate the approach of good events or pleasant news in the future. This can be seen as a positive sign that gives hope and optimism; Combing your hair before going to bed means getting rid of negative information accumulated during the day. It is believed that combing your hair before going to bed can affect a person's emotional state. It can help get rid of the negative energy that has accumulated during the day and create a sense of relaxation before sleep; To get rid of an unpleasant past, you need to cut your hair. According to some beliefs, cutting hair can symbolize the opening of new beginnings and get rid of the negative influences of the past. It can be seen as a step towards change and cleansing from old energies; Owners of curly hair are lucky. According to some omens, owners of curly hair are considered lucky, since curly hair is considered a symbol of happiness.

