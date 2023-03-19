Why you should not wash clothes at high water temperature

Washing in hot water may seem like a more efficient way to clean your clothes, but it can be dangerous and ineffective for some types of fabrics and dirt. Here are some reasons why hot water washing is not recommended.

Fabric damage. Hot water can cause the fibers of fabrics to shrink, which can lead to damage and depreciation of items. This is especially true for fabrics made from man-made fibers such as polyester or nylon. Color fading. Hot water can cause the color to wash out of clothing, which can cause fading or loss of color vibrancy. Cotton fabrics are particularly vulnerable to this. Not effective on all types of dirt. Hot water is not always effective at removing all types of dirt. Certain types of dirt, such as oil or grease stains, can become even worse when washed in hot water. Increased energy consumption. Washing in hot water requires more energy than washing in cold water. This means you spend more money on your electricity bill and increase the burden on the environment. The possibility of hot water damage. Washing in hot water can be dangerous to your health if you are not careful. There is a risk of burns or skin damage if you do not follow the safety rules for handling hot water.

For these reasons, it is recommended to wash most items in cold or warm water. To remove greasy stains, it is recommended to use special detergents or treat the stained areas with special stain removers before washing.

If you still want to wash in hot water, make sure it is safe for your clothes. Some types of fabrics can be washed in hot water, but you should follow the instructions on the label of your garment. It is also recommended to avoid hot water if you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergic reactions.

In general, washing in hot water is not always effective and safe for your clothes and health. It is recommended to choose the washing temperature depending on the type of fabric and degree of contamination, sometimes just warm or cold water can be enough to keep your clothes clean.

