Why you shouldn't sleep in socks: a practical explanation

Various experts advise sleeping in pajamas, not taking off your underwear at night, or not leaving a night light on. It also turns out that you shouldn't sleep in socks.

This old omen, as it turns out, has a rational explanation. Now let's take it one step at a time: why you shouldn't wear socks before bed.

Long ago, our grandmothers used to say: "Sleeping in socks is a bad luck charm." It was believed that for single people, sleeping in socks meant quarrels with friends or relatives. Those with families could bring quarrels and scandals on themselves.

Old signs indicate that you should sleep only with bare feet because "at night, all the negativity accumulated during the day is removed from the body through our heels." And socks seem to block the "exit" of negative energy, so in the very morning we are in a bad mood, irritated by trifles and start quarreling with loved ones.

Esotericists say that sleeping in socks disrupts the connection between human energy and the energy of the Earth. It is said that "the accumulated negative energy cannot leave the body," and if "there is no filtration, problems on the intangible level and diseases on the physical level may arise."

By the way, Chinese folk medicine, on the contrary, recommends sleeping in socks because it is believed that the night cold "pulls energy out of the body."

As for practical advice on sleeping with bare feet, doctors note that socks, especially tight ones, can press against blood vessels, which causes blood circulation to deteriorate and leads to problems with the feet, such as swelling, etc.

Experts also note that socks on the feet during sleep can cause malfunctions in thermoregulation. Moreover, socks made of synthetic materials can contribute to dry skin and irritation.

Also, wearing socksaround the clock can provoke a fungus - the risks increase due to the accumulation of moisture in the skin folds and excess heat. So, consider all the pros and cons and decide for yourself whether you should go to bed in socks.

