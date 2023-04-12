Why you should not break eggs with a knife and how to do it correctly

Eggs are a must-have product for the Easter holiday, they are used to make krashanki and pysanky, and they are also an important ingredient in Passover recipes.

Many housewives break chicken eggs with a kitchen knife, considering this method to be correct since a sharp tool allows you to split the shell in the right place.

Read also: How to make "golden" eggs for Easter

However, as Pixelinform writes, a knife may not be the best option for breaking eggs, because sometimes the top shell may not split, but crumble, and as a result, small fragments of the shell fall into the white and yolk, complicating the cooking process. You have to spend extra time to get a piece of shell. So, let's figure out how to do it right.

Video of the day

To begin with, it is recommended to break the chicken eggs on a flat surface, such as a table or the bottom of a plate. At the same time, you need to do this very carefully, so as not to break the egg completely, so that the white and yolk do not get on the table. You can also break eggs against non-sharp corners, such as the edge of a pan or bowl.

The main goal is to create a small crack that spreads easily without damaging the film and creating a large number of shell fragments. Thus, the contents of the egg can be poured into a bowl without any problems.

We suggest you learn how to cook eggs for Easter in wine. And you can also prepare bright eggs for children.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!