Why you shouldn't miss walks with your dog: advice from veterinarians

Walking your dog is not only a healthy physical activity, but also an important part of your pet's care. Don't skip walking your dog, as it will not only help keep your dog healthy, but will also have a positive impact on your own mental and physical state.

Walking helps the dog exercise its muscles and keep its weight in check, improves blood circulation and breathing, and also helps to keep its mental state normal. In addition, walking your dog is a great opportunity for him to get new experiences, meet other animals and people, and feel part of a social environment, which is so necessary for these animals.

Even if you are very busy, sometimes it's possible to miss a walk. But not getting enough exercise can lead to health problems for your dog and even decrease its happiness level. Also, don't forget that a dog is a social animal that needs contact with other dogs and people, and walks are a great way to meet those needs.

How many times a day should you walk your dog?

Adult dogs should be walked twice a day - in the morning and in the evening; Large dogs should be walked three times a day; Young dogs, puppies, and dogs recently taken from the shelter and do not yet know how to keep the house clean should be walked as often as possible, gradually accustoming them to order; Elderly and sick dogs also need more frequent walks;

So, don't skip walks with your four-legged friend and provide him with enough physical activity and positive emotions to ensure a long and happy life.

