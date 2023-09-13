Why you should not clean the sewer with vinegar and soda: it can cause serious problems

Baking soda and vinegar are often used together to clean the house, but experts warn that this combination can damage pipes and cause serious problems.

Despite the popularity of using baking soda and vinegar to clean pipes, professional cleaners warn that this can lead to pipe problems.

Attempting to clean pipes with baking soda and vinegar can be unsuccessful because vinegar is not strong enough to dissolve pipe blockages, even when it interacts with baking soda. Vinegar is useful for freshening up plumbing and removing unpleasant odours from the sewer, but it can damage rubber seals, especially if used in conjunction with baking soda. This is the opinion of Ralph Abundo, a specialist at Canberra Bond Cleaning.

It is also important to avoid pouring salt into the sink, as this can also damage the pipes and cause serious problems.

Vinegar is particularly dangerous for old pipes as it can corrode them. Older homes often use metal pipes, which can be corroded by acidic solutions, which can lead to damage and ruptures. This is according to Mark Dorris, an independent master plumber. He also notes that the reaction of soda and vinegar can cause the formation of salts, which also accelerates corrosion. Thus, by using such products to clean the pipes, you may only worsen the condition of the sewerage system.

