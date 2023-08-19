Why you shouldn't drink coffee within an hour after sleep

If you are one of those who dream of a cup of aromatic coffee from the very first minutes after waking up, this information may be of interest to you. Sleep experts say that this habit may be less beneficial than you think.

The modern rhythm of life often determines our morning habits and the first cup of coffee at home or in a coffee shop is part of this ritual for many of us. However, it's important to understand that drinking coffee right after waking up may not always be the best idea, no matter how sweet your favourite Arabica smells, Ukr.Media reports.

Experts recommend postponing coffee consumption to a later time, namely waiting at least an hour after waking up. This is due to changes in the levels of the hormone cortisol in the body, which naturally increases in the morning to help you wake up and recharge your batteries for the new day. Drinking coffee in the first hour after waking up can affect this process and reduce its effectiveness.

You should also pay attention to how coffee affects your sleep. If you want to have quality and restful sleep, it is important to limit your coffee intake during the day. Experts recommend drinking your last cup of coffee no later than 2 pm to give your body a chance to rest and prepare for a good night's sleep.

Thus, rethinking your morning ritual cup of coffee can be a beneficial step for your health and sleep quality. Experts' recommendations will help you find a balance between enjoying a flavoured drink and maintaining a healthy daily routine.

