Why you can't wash knives in the dishwasher: housewives named 4 reasons

Perhaps every housewife, if offered the choice, would prefer to wash dirty dishes in a dishwasher rather than by hand. Of course, this household appliance significantly reduces the time required to wash cups and plates.

This is written by radiotrek.

However, you shouldn't think of the dishwasher as a one-size-fits-all solution, as some items cannot be washed in it. In particular, we are talking about knives. Why knives? The reason is that knives can be accidentally dislodged during washing, damaging the inside of the device.

This can cause damage not only to the dishwasher itself, but also to the blades of the knives. In addition, after washing in the dishwasher, the surface of the knives becomes dull and the blades dull much faster.

Therefore, it is better to refrain from washing knives in the dishwasher.

