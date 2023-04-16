Why you can't twist a hat in your hands: omens and superstitions

Superstitions, or beliefs in various omens and magical actions, are common in many cultures of the world. One of these superstitions is the belief that you cannot twist a hat in your hands. This belief may seem unusual or counterintuitive, but it has real meaning for many people. Let's consider several explanations that may be related to this superstition.

One of the explanations associated with this superstition has to do with military history. In some army units, especially in ancient times, the cap was an important piece of clothing that symbolized military rank, honor, and authority. Twisting the cap in the hands can be perceived as a manifestation of irreverence, inattention, or disrespect for military traditions.

Another explanation is related to the belief in the energy properties of objects. According to some beliefs, objects such as a hat have their own energy, and twisting them in the hands can lose this energy or even give it a negative influence. Therefore, twirling a cap in one's hands can be seen as an unnecessary waste of valuable energy or has negative consequences for the person who does it.

Some people also associate this superstition with health. They believe that twisting the cap in the hands can cause ailments, such as headaches or problems with the spinal cord. Such beliefs may have their roots in ancient folk knowledge when it was believed that various movements or actions can have an impact on a person's health and well-being.

