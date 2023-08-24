Why you can't store food in a pan: the answer will surprise you

At first glance, it is convenient to leave leftover food in the pan in the refrigerator when the dish and dishes have already cooled. But in fact, such a practice can cause harm, reports Pixel inform.

Therefore, it is better to transfer leftovers to a plate or container rather than leaving them in the pan.

Why should you not leave food in the pan?

You will damage the pan

Many foods contain acids that can react with the metal surface of the pan, causing oxidation. This can damage the pan itself, especially if there is already mechanical damage to the surface.

Adversely affects food

It is not recommended to cook or store food in aluminum cookware, especially food that contains acidic or salty ingredients. This can affect the quality of the dish and even human health.

Video of the day

Read also: Forget about plastic containers: how to keep strawberries fresh in the refrigerator for up to two weeks

Worsens odors in the refrigerator

Leftovers in the pan can go bad quickly and can also have a bad effect on the odors in the refrigerator.

What is the best way to store leftovers?

The best way to store leftovers is to put them in glass or plastic containers. It is best to use glass containers because they do not absorb odors and do not interact with food, which helps to preserve its freshness and quality.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to store food properly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!