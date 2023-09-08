Black caviar is often referred to as "black gold". It is a precious gourmet dish made from the caviar of sturgeon fish, which usually grow in the Black and Caspian Seas.

According to the mannton, only wealthy people could afford this dish in the past and now it remains a luxury product that is out of reach for most Ukrainians. However, black caviar is not only tasty but also healthy, so sometimes it is worth indulging in this pleasure.

A frequent question concerns the origin of caviar: whether caviar from naturally caught fish is better than caviar from artificially farmed fish. Caviar sales expert Armen Petrosyan says that the key factor is the method of fish farming and the maturity of the caviar. Caviar from fish raised in artificial reservoirs under the right conditions can be of high quality. The difference between wild and farmed caviar is small and is perceived only by experienced gourmets.

As for the choice of drink, the best options for accompanying black caviar are cold vodka, champagne or white wine. It is important to avoid combining caviar with lemon or onions, as well as using metal spoons, as metal can oxidise and degrade the taste of caviar.

Black caviar has many health benefits. It is rich in proteins, vitamins A, D, E and B, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for the skin, cardiovascular system and cognitive function. Although caviar may not be a mandatory part of the diet, sometimes it is worth indulging in this pleasure, especially if it cheers you up and makes you happy.

