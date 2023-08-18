Why you shouldn't bathe your dog often: tips

Not only do you need to play and feed your four-legged friends, but you also need to take care of their coat and hygiene on a regular basis. Frequent bathing is not the only factor that affects the appearance of your pets.

By providing your dog with the right nutrients, you can keep its coat in perfect condition, even if you don't bathe it often. Preventing parasites, monitoring health and metabolism help to maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat, which in turn reduces the need for frequent bathing.

It is worth keeping in mind possible problems with the coat, such as dandruff, itching, brittleness, or dullness. Prolonged shedding can also be the result of health problems.

Experts emphasise that the optimal frequency of bathing a dog is no more than once every two months, unless otherwise recommended by a veterinarian. Too frequent bathing can wash away the natural protective layer of the skin, creating a favourable environment for pathogenic bacteria.

They added that the need for bathing arises if the dog is dirty, undergoing treatment or after a walk. To keep it clean, it is enough to wash its paws and wipe its belly.

