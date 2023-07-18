Water from canned olives, also known as brine, is a valuable ingredient that can be used for a variety of culinary purposes.

It is salty, has a pleasant flavor and aroma, and can add spice to many dishes.

Here are some ideas on how to use the water from canned olives:

Instead of salt, add it to soups, stews and other dishes.

Use it as a base for sauces and marinades.

Add it to salad dressings.

Use it to cook rice and other grains.

Olive brine can be used for marinating meat, poultry and fish.

For baking bakery products.

Use it to make cocktails and other drinks.

Water from canned olives can also be used to make cosmetic products such as body scrubs, face masks, and lotions. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, so it can help improve skin and hair condition.

If you have a jar of olives, don't throw away the water! Use it to add spice and flavor to your dishes.

