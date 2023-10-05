Why you shouldn't remove fallen leaves from the garden: how they are useful

Recently, a new practice aimed at cultivating gardens has become widespread, which favors preserving the natural balance and increasing soil fertility. That is why you should not remove fallen leaves from gardens.

This was reported by hyser . In particular, leaves and plant residues serve as food for beneficial organisms in the soil, and their removal can interfere with this natural process. Many organisms beneficial to the soil ecosystem seek shelter under fallen leaves in winter, which provides them with food and a place to winter.

Read also: Gardeners explained when to dig up dahlia tubers and how to store them

Leaving healthy leaves in the garden can increase soil fertility as they decompose naturally and organisms living in the soil recycle them. This promotes the growth of vegetation in the next growing season.

Of course, it is important to distinguish between healthy and diseased leaves. Sick leaves should be removed and disposed of appropriately, as they can be a source of disease for plants. By treating leaves properly, you can prevent the spread of diseases and maintain a healthy garden ecosystem.

Many gardeners also use leaves to improve soil fertility. Dry leaves from trees can be buried in the garden or greenhouse, which helps to decompose them and improve soil quality.

Earlier, we told you about several gardening tasks that need to be done in October.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!