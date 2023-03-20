Why you shouldn't drink instant coffee in the morning

Instant coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world, but many people face the problem that after drinking it they do not feel the same energy as regular coffee. Why does this happen and is instant coffee really not invigorating?

Read also: Find out what to add to coffee to make it less bitter

Firstly, it should be noted that the invigoration after drinking coffee is associated with the effect of caffeine. Instant coffee, just like regular coffee, contains caffeine, but the amount of caffeine can vary significantly. Most instant coffee producers use methods to remove caffeine from coffee beans, which reduces the amount of caffeine in the finished drink. Thus, if you compare the amount of caffeine in a cup of instant coffee and regular coffee, it can be significantly lower in instant coffee.

Video of the day

Secondly, the addition of certain ingredients to instant coffee can reduce its caffeine content. For example, some manufacturers add milk, sugar, or other sweets to instant coffee, which can reduce the amount of caffeine absorbed into the body and change the rate of absorption. Also, instant coffee may contain additional ingredients that can affect the rate of caffeine absorption, such as starch, corn kernels, and others.

Another reason why instant coffee may not be invigorating is because of its composition. Instant coffee contains less coffee oils and compounds that are responsible for the taste and aroma of coffee than freshly ground coffee. The oils and compounds from coffee beans also contain caffeine, which stimulates the nervous system and wakes up the body. However, in the process of producing instant coffee, these oils and compounds can be destroyed or reduced, resulting in less caffeine in the drink.

It is also important to consider the quality of the water used to mix instant coffee. If the water contains high levels of minerals and impurities, this can affect the taste and quality of the drink.

As a result, instant coffee may not be invigorating for a variety of reasons, including the production process, the composition of the drink and the quality of the water. If you want to get the most out of your coffee, it's best to choose freshly ground coffee and use good quality water to brew it.

If you spill coffee on white clothes, you can get rid of the coffee stain even on white clothes if you act quickly. Earlier, we also wrote about the 4 spices you can add to coffee to improve the aroma and taste of the drink, and the 3 spices you can add to tea to make it healthier.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!