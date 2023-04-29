Why you shouldn't pour out sour milk: how to use it in the garden

Few people know, but sour milk is not only good for baking pancakes but also for increasing the yield in the garden. Sour milk contains nutrients that will help plants grow and develop thanks to the calcium, potassium, and phosphorus derived from milk.

Sour milk also has fungicidal properties. That is, it can help fight pests.

How to make fertilizer from sour milk

Water - 2 liters

Sour milk - a glass

Iodine - 10 drops

Dilute the fermented milk with water, add iodine, and water the plants with this liquid.

How to fight pests with plain yogurt

Since most pests cannot digest lactose, milk can save plants from insects, beetles, and larvae.

To spray the plantings, prepare the following solution:

3 liters of milk;

7 liters of water;

2 tbsp. l. liquid soap;

10 ml of liquid birch tar.

