Why does a white coating appear on rose leaves and how to get rid of the disease

Healthy roses can develop a white coating. It covers the leaves, shoots, and buds.

This can be a sign of powdery mildew. The fungal disease can quickly destroy the plant and neighboring crops.

Powdery mildew is caused by parasitic fungi. The leaves and buds of the affected bushes wither, turn yellow and fall off.

Hybrid and remontant roses are the most vulnerable to powdery mildew fungus. To avoid infection, plant roses on well-drained soils in places with sufficient light.

Roses should be watered only in the morning and only when the topsoil is dry. Apply the recommended rates of mineral fertilizers, especially nitrogen fertilizers. You should also sprinkle roses with ash several times during the season.

