Why people experience hangovers and how to deal with them effectively

A hangover is a state of intoxication caused by the consumption of significant amounts of alcohol and the breakdown of alcohol in the body. At such a moment, the body is actively working to eliminate alcohol as quickly as possible, and this work leads to unpleasant consequences that we call a hangover.

During New Year's Eve, hangovers can be especially noticeable due to the lack of proper rest. The severity and duration of a hangover vary from person to person, depending on individual factors and the speed of alcohol processing by the body, which usually takes about a day, Ukrinform writes.

It is important to note that the type of hangover does not depend on the composition of alcoholic beverages but on their quantity. An adult's body can process about 10 grams of alcohol per hour.

Why is it not recommended to "lower the degree"? When switching from high-alcohol drinks, such as whiskey, to low-alcohol drinks, such as beer, people often drink faster because low-alcohol drinks are easier to consume.

Low-alcohol beverages such as champagne, beer, and cocktails are often thought to be less harmful, but they can lead to excessive alcohol consumption.

It's important to remember that the body metabolizes the entire amount of alcohol consumed regardless of its composition.

How to avoid a hangover:

Drink less alcohol. Choose vegetables during the feast. Drink more water.

If a hangover does catch you, there are a few tips that can alleviate its symptoms:

Drink soft drinks. Restore water and salt balance by drinking water. Avoid coffee. It can irritate the stomach. Take a walk to speed up the breakdown of alcohol in the body. Eat the right foods that will restore lost vitamins and give you strength.

In general, a hangover is an unpleasant condition, and there is no magic remedy to help you avoid it completely. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reasonable alcohol consumption can reduce its effects.

We would like to remind you that some products that we have always considered non-alcoholic contain alcohol. The product labeling does not mention it, but if the product is fermented, it is likely to contain alcohol.

