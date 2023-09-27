Why bananas rot quickly and how to avoid it: simple tips

We've already shared a useful trick to get rid of bugs in a jar of cereal. Now it's time to tell you about a life hack that will keep bananas fresh for a much longer period, namely up to 15 days.

Read also: How long to keep boiled eggs in the refrigerator so they don't spoil

This useful advice was provided by RBC-Ukraine experts. When bananas reach ripeness, they usually begin to turn black quickly. However, there is a certain secret that allows you to keep these fruits fresh even for 15 days. Let's take a closer look at this method.

Why do many people store bananas incorrectly? Typically, many of us put bananas in a fruit basket that is on the kitchen counter or a shelf. The bananas begin to ripen within a few days. Their peel can have an unattractive dark brown already by the end of the week.

However, the most delicious bananas always have a bright yellow color. This flavor characteristic is inherent in them for a very short period. Thus, let's learn how to store bananas properly to slow down the ripening process.

The secret is that the banana stem releases ethylene gas, which helps ripen the fruit. This gas spreads throughout the fruit and contributes to its rapid ripening. Therefore, to protect bananas from ethylene exposure and keep them fresh, they should be isolated from the stem. Plastic wrap or wax paper is ideal for this purpose.

We remind you that many people store bread in the refrigerator, but this is not a good idea. Experts say that it will spoil faster if stored like this.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!