Take care these days: the dates of magnetic storms in August 2013 have been announced

Scientists predict several waves of magnetic storms during August 2023. But the most powerful one will be 7 out of 10.

According to Meteoagent, the sharpest day was 7 August, when the Earth was shaken by a seven-point meteorological shock. After that, geomagnetic disturbances began to decline.

Read also: Scientists have found a way to restore youth in a short period of time

Thus, a six-point magnetic storm will last from 9 to 11 August. It will become calmer on 12 August, when the magnitude of the meteorological impact will be 4.

Video of the day

According to preliminary data, it will be calm until the end of August, as magnetic storms will be only 1-2 points. Such disturbances are hardly felt by people.

How to improve your health during meteorological shocks

During the period of disturbances in the Earth's atmosphere due to solar flares, people mostly complain of headaches, irritability, mood swings, high/low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems/permanent drowsiness, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Follow a few simple rules to feel better under any circumstances:

1. Drink plenty of clean water, green or herbal tea. You should avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages and energy drinks altogether.

2. Your diet should be balanced. Eat enough fat, protein, carbohydrates and fibre. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries and vegetables.

3. Take more walks outdoors, go for light jogs and add light physical activity to your life. Remember that experts do not recommend spending a lot of time in direct sunlight.

4. Adjust your sleep and rest routine and avoid stressful situations.

Remember that some foods can help stop aging and stay younger longer. Thanks to useful trace elements and vitamins, they will have a positive impact on human health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!