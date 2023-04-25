Beach season 2023: stylists gave tips on choosing fashionable swimwear for the summer

This summer, when going to the beach, you should choose original swimsuits. One-piece suits, retro-style swimsuits, and asymmetrical swimsuits will be in fashion.

Stylists advise you to choose the models that make you feel comfortable and emphasize the advantages of your figure. Bright colors and swimwear with different prints will also be in fashion. Now for the details.

Fashion experts say that this season you should pay attention to the retro style - one-piece models with a belt or options with a bustier top and high swim trunks.

Swimsuits stylized as lace lingerie will also be fashionable. However, avoid nude colors so that no one on the beach thinks you're sunbathing in your underwear. Black, white, mustard, yellow, olive, and blue colors are currently in trend, as they can effectively set off tanned skin.

Minimalism - thin swimming trunks and a bust with barely noticeable straps. This option is suitable for those who have a perfect figure and have managed to tighten their muscles for the summer. This season's mini swimsuits will be in trend with lacing, mesh, or bright elements.

As for asymmetrical swimsuits, they will be the hits of the season this summer. And if these swimsuits have deep necklines, mesh inserts, or various decorations, you will add extra points to your look.

How to choose the right swimsuit for different body types?

BSM writes that every woman has her own vision of how a particular thing looks on her, but when it comes to swimwear, the choice is so huge that you can always hide flaws and emphasize the charms of your figure.

So, if you have a large breast size, try to choose a bust with thick adjustable straps and stable cups. If it's a one-piece swimsuit, it's better to have clasps or lacing to adjust its tightness.

For women with a small bust, experts advise choosing any style, such as a top with ruffles, prints, or embellishments. Bandos and bikinis are great choices.

Swimsuits for large sizes are also varied, try to choose those that are not too tight. You can also opt for swimsuits that hide figure flaws and emphasize your charms. For example, these can be styles with a tied waist.

Ruffles, fringes, bright prints, edging, and sexy styles will help women who are too thin look more impressive on the beach.

Women with pear-shaped figures will look more attractive on the beach if the bottom of the swimsuit is covered with a plain beach scarf. However, in this case, you need to draw attention to the bust - bright prints on the swimsuit, ruffles, or some bright elements will help.

If you think your legs are too short, choose swimsuits that "stretch your figure". For the bottom, choose a high-waisted thong.

And if you want to reduce the length of your legs, try wearing a short skirt or a low-cut bikini over your bikini.

Owners of bulging tummies can hide them behind one-piece swimsuits that have special inserts made of fabrics that do not stretch. Such swimsuits will help to pull in the stomach. Alternatively, you can choose a one-piece suit with a plunging neckline and a decorated waist.

This spring and summer, you shouldn't take out some things that might have been fashionable last season. This is the opinion of Ukrainian stylist and fashion blogger Alina Mikhailenko.

