'Pluto will finally move into the sign of Aquarius': the astrologer named the terms of the end of the war in Ukraine and the change of power in the Russian Federation

The war in Ukraine may end as early as the summer of 2023. A breakthrough at the front is likely in May, but this does not yet mean complete victory.

Astrologer Olga Medvetska told UNIAN about this. "There is a possibility that the war will end this summer. However, this is due to the fact that the planets will become favorable. The question is whether people will take advantage of this opportunity," she said.

According to the astrologer, in parallel with the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers, the processes of power change in Russia will begin. At the end of April and the beginning of May, the de-occupation of part of the territories is possible, which will increase the dissatisfaction of Russians with the authorities.

"It will grow among the masses, and this will have an impact on the transformation of power in the Russian Federation. It will not happen quickly, it will take time, but it will definitely happen. Most likely, after November 2024. At this time, the planet of transformation Pluto will finally move into the sign of Aquarius, which personifies democracy, people's rule, progress, as well as revolutions, and riots," Medvedetska emphasized.

The astrologer added that the overthrow of the Russian government is possible at this time. For Ukraine, the problem-free period will begin in 2026.

As reported by UAportal, clairvoyant and psychic Valery Shatilovych said that Ukraine will receive many victories in 2023, but there will be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the resolution of the issue will take years.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that the threat of invasion from Belarus will occur in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary maneuver. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, the Armed Forces will destroy almost all of the Russian mobilized.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only in the event of a complete defeat of the occupiers, further aggression by the Kremlin can be avoided. If the Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on the surrender of the Russian Federation will take place as early as 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops will not dare to attack the city again, they no longer have anything to conduct offensive actions in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of the bridges literally cut off their way back.