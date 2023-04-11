Beer, compote or milk: how to make an effective bait for slugs

Invasion of slugs in the garden threatens trouble. These garden pests can destroy a significant part of the crop because they are very voracious. They especially like young juicy leaves. Therefore, it is necessary to fight with them from the beginning of warming.

To combat these creatures, various chemical agents are used, including special traps. And if chemical means against slugs can harm plants and your pets, folk methods are safe even for slugs but will help to catch them.

Since slugs can't stand the sun, they crawl out to "hunt" for your crop mostly at night. You can scare them away from the crops by sprinkling certain substances around the plantings - salt, pepper, garlic, or ash. But if your vegetable garden is spread over a large area, then this method will be expensive.

Gardening experts from "Green Manor" gave advice on dealing with slugs.

The very first tip is to water the garden in the morning, not at night, so that moisture does not attract slugs.

Get rid of weeds in time so that slugs have nowhere to hide.

At the beginning of spring, remove old leaves from the garden and garden, loosen the soil.

Attract birds to the garden - they are the main destroyers of slugs. Place feeders in the garden or in the garden so that the birds follow your crops more often for food.

Snail traps

At night, leave a wet board or log near the crops. Place cabbage leaves or citrus peels next to it. After "dinner", the snails will begin to hide under a board or log. In the morning, lift the trap, collect the slugs, and carry them as far away from your crops as possible.

Drinks that add slugs are beer, compote, or milk. Pour some of these liquids into flat bowls or lids and place them near the plantings. You can cut a plastic bottle, pour milk, beer, or compote on the bottom and dig it in so that the edges protrude from the ground by 1-2 cm. Snails will crawl into the container and will not be able to get out.

A mixture of honey, yeast, and water will also be attractive to slugs. This viscous liquid will attract them and they will drown in it.

Snails can be attracted to the peel of a melon, watermelon, or citrus fruit. You put them near the plantings for the night, and in the morning you take them together with the slugs and carry them as far as possible from the vegetable garden or garden.

And slugs can be scared away by planting lavender, sage, rosemary, garlic, onions, mint or other aromatic plants near the vegetable garden.

