Nutritious and healthy breakfast in a few minutes: only 2 ingredients needed

In the morning, we are all used to having breakfast with something that does not require much time to prepare. However, a healthy and tasty breakfast can also be a "quickie".

Shuba magazine suggests making oatmeal pudding in the morning, with berries, bananas, peanut butter, or nuts - at your discretion. Additional healthy ingredients will not spoil the taste of the dish.

Read also: Breakfast in 5 minutes: how to cook a healthy scrambled egg with carrots and cheese

You will need:

Oatmeal - 100 g

Yoghurt - 200ml

Berries or bananas - optional

You can also add vanilla or cinnamon.

Video of the day

How to cook:

Mix oatmeal with yoghurt or kefir and your favourite spices. Set aside for about 10 minutes, and in the meantime, prepare the fruit or berries to add to the dish.

This dish will be tastier and healthier if you add chia seeds or chopped nuts to it.

Earlier, Yevhen Klopotenko shared a recipe that will remind everyone of the taste of childhood. Soft sweet bread in milk is a delicious, and most importantly, quick snack that will not leave anyone indifferent.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!