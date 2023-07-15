Sea buckthorn oil has a high content of biologically active substances and is a natural source of vitamins E, C, K and P. Sea buckthorn berries contain a lot of vitamin C, even much more than oranges which are the third largest source of vitamin E among plants. This oil has anti-inflammatory, bactericidal and analgesic properties and also helps to normalize the functioning of endocrine glands, such as the thyroid, adrenal and gonads. It is useful for people with metabolic disorders and the prevention of heart disease. Sea buckthorn oil is also used to treat burns, heal wounds in gynecology and cosmetology.

Sea buckthorn oil has numerous benefits for the skin. It helps to regulate sebum secretion and moisturizes and soothes the skin, especially in the presence of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. This oil is a powerful antioxidant that slows down the aging process.

Sea buckthorn oil is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, it is recommended to conduct an allergy test before use to protect yourself.

Sea buckthorn oil can be used all year round. In winter, it will help moisturize and protect the skin from harsh weather conditions. In summer, it will saturate it with useful substances.

To use sea buckthorn oil, you can buy ready-made creams and masks with this ingredient or buy the oil and add it to your usual care products.

For example, to treat acne, mix 1 tablespoon of alcohol with 6 drops of sea buckthorn oil, a few drops of lavender oil and a little rose water. Mix thoroughly and apply to problem areas of the skin.

To prevent wrinkles, add a little aloe juice to a small amount of sea buckthorn oil and mix thoroughly. These ingredients contain a large amount of vitamins C and E, which help fight age-related skin changes.

For oily skin, soak a cloth face mask in the tea infusion, apply it to the skin and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then apply sea buckthorn oil to the skin and leave it on for another 15 minutes. After that, pat your skin dry and remove any oil residue.

