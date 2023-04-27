'Write your wills, the SBU will come for everyone': hackers from Ukraine trolled participants of the Russian-Iranian conference (video)

In the Russian capital of Moscow, the Institute of CIS Countries, together with the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a conference. During the event, an incident occurred when Ukrainian prankster Yevhen Volnov joined the event online.

Russian media reported that on April 25, representatives of Russia and Iran gathered to discuss the geopolitical significance of Russian-Iranian cooperation in Eurasia and the prospects for the development of economic ties. As well as aspects of the interaction between the two countries in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The conference was attended by the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for CIS Affairs Zatulin, representatives of Rosatom and the Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Russian government officials, etc.

Prankster Yevgeny Volnov posted a video on his Telegram channel, from which it can be understood that he joined the conference online as "Simindey V.V.".

"Ukrainian hackers from the Kib.org team gained access to a closed conference between faggots and Iranians and reminded the occupiers that no one will escape responsibility for crimes against Ukraine," he commented on his joke.

The video shows the conference participants discussing something, and suddenly Volnov's voice is heard:

"Dear colleagues, I would like to thank you for your informative speech. I would especially like to thank the organizers for inviting the Ukrainian side. Namely, for the opportunity for the Security Service of Ukraine to participate in this event."

The prankster then added: "Don't worry, the SBU will come after every war criminal and their accomplices. So get ready, write your wills, and sign over everything you have to your children and wives. Cancer of the balls to every occupier and those who help these occupiers. Iran will be held responsible for supplying its drones to Russia, which it uses to shoot at Ukraine. Be afraid, occupiers, your days are numbered."

Then, from the audience, we heard "Wow!". Volnov replied: "Yes, wow! This whole conversation is recorded and all this information will be published in the media."

After that, the conference room started to get loud. The prankster added that each participant of the meeting would be added to the Myrotvorets database, and none of them would ever enter a civilized country again.

For reference: Yevhen Volnov is a Ukrainian prankster and blogger. He became famous for his telephone pranks in which he ridicules Russians.

