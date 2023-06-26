In June 1990, during a British Airways flight from Birmingham to Malaga, two cockpit windows broke due to poorly secured windshield bolts, causing Captain Tim Lancaster to be sucked out of the cockpit window at an altitude of over 5 km. He managed to survive thanks to a flight attendant who held his ankles.

Over time, Nigel's hands weakened and he began to get frostbite. Fearing that he might lose control of Tim, co-pilot John Heward entered the cockpit and grabbed hold of Tim's belt.

Co-pilot Alastair Atchison flew and guided the plane to an altitude where the crew and passengers could breathe. He then prepared for an emergency landing while his colleagues still held the captain's legs.

The plane landed at Southampton Airport, and Tim was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures, bruises and severe frostbite.

No other passengers on the flight were injured.

According to the Air Accident Investigation Board, 27 hours before the flight, a mechanic used the wrong bolts to fix the windshield.

