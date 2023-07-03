The first Blood Supermoon and Thunder Moon in 2023: where to watch

On Monday, July 3, the world's inhabitants will witness interesting astronomical phenomena. The full moon will mark a series of four Supermoons. Today's Supermoon is also called the Buck Moon and the Thunder Moon.

According to Space.com, the maximum full moon will occur at 14:41 Kyiv time, so Ukrainians will not be able to observe it.

And on July 5, it will be possible to observe the peak of the so-called Blood Supermoon - at 01:29 Kyiv time, it will be at the closest distance from the Earth (360-149 km). It is noted that at the time of such a convergence, the Moon's apparent diameter will be 33′11″. It will be red in color.

According to Space.com, three more Supermoons will be visible to the world's inhabitants on August 1, August 31, and September 28.

A supermoon is an astronomical phenomenon when a full or new moon is observed at the closest distance to Earth in its orbital cycle. This occurs when the moon is in its orbit at the point of perihelion - the closest distance to Earth. At this point, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual.

The term "supermoon" was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Noll. It is not a scientific term, but it has become popular in popular culture to describe the phenomenon when the moon appears unusually large and bright.

During a supermoon, you can observe that the moon appears 7-14% larger and 30% brighter than under normal circumstances. This phenomenon can create an impression of extraordinary grandeur and beauty in the sky.

Supermoons occur periodically, depending on the moon's orbital cycle. They can be visible either during a full moon or during a new moon, when the moon is between the Sun and the Earth.

You can watch the Moon online on the Spacegid website (the image from the telescope is updated every 30 seconds).

You can also watch the Moon online on the THEREALPAX YouTube channel.

You can watch what is happening on the lunar surface live on the WorldCam YouTube channel.

We also offer you to read about the "magical" full moon on July 3: what not to do to avoid bringing disaster and how to make a wish.