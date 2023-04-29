'Perm supported the flash mob': a plant producing artillery and multiple launch rocket systems caught fire in Russia (photos)

A fire broke out in Perm, Russia, on the territory of the Motovilikhinsky Zavody defense holding. Smoke from the plant was visible from different parts of the city.

According to local media reports, the fire at Motovilikhinskie Zavody was reported late in the evening on April 29.

Rescuers said that a transformer box on the plant's territory caught fire. A total of 37 rescuers and 10 pieces of equipment were engaged to extinguish the fire. The fire is estimated to have covered 10 square meters.

"The fire was promptly localized," the Emergencies Ministry said.

For reference: PJSC Motovilikhinskie Zavody is the only manufacturer of multiple-launch rocket systems in Russia. The plant produces metallurgical products and defense equipment (artillery pieces, mortars, and multiple-launch rocket systems).

It is the developer and the only manufacturer in Russia of combat and transport-loading vehicles for Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and their modified versions Tornado-G and Tornado-S.

As a reminder, on April 29, 2023, a fuel tank caught fire in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The occupation authorities claimed that the fire was caused by a drone attack.

