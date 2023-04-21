Pentagon releases video of UFOs in the Middle East: are there aliens there?

The Pentagon has shown a declassified video of a UFO filmed in the Middle East. The alleged extraterrestrial object was captured in 2022 over a war zone.

The video, which was shot by a US military drone, shows a fast flight of an unknown spherical object. This was reported by the New York Post.

Director of the Pentagon's Anomaly Investigation Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick mentioned it during a hearing in the US Senate on April 19. He explained that officials do not know what kind of object it is.

According to him, there is no data on this UFO, except for the available video. However, AARO does not believe that this object could pose a danger to aerial devices.

Kirkpatrick noted that there is no evidence of the extraterrestrial origin of this UFO either.

"AARO has not yet found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity, extraterrestrial technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," he said.

According to him, this incident is one of approximately 650 UFOs that have been observed at AARO. Most of them turned out to be natural phenomena, balloons, or other phenomena that can be easily explained.

