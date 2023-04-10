Patriotic Stuffed Easter Eggs: A Simple Life Hack with Dye

Such a dish as stuffed eggs will be appropriate for Easter. Since Ukrainians paint eggs with a reserve, eggs are often not eaten, but they can be used to make a delicious dish.

We suggest that you try to make a dish from eggs boiled for the holiday that will be a decoration for the Easter table - yellow and blue stuffed eggs. They are prepared according to the classic recipe, but the protein will need to be put in a bowl with diluted blue food coloring.

Hard-boiled eggs should be peeled and cut in half. Carefully remove the yolks into a separate bowl. And put the proteins aside. Take a deep bowl and pour warm boiled water, dissolve food coloring in it. Drop the proteins into the solution and wait for them to turn blue. Pull out and dry. Fill the painted whites with yolk filling.

