No need to wash pans: how to make an unbeatable sauce from leftovers

According to a report on the Ukrainian culinary website GastroLoft, Daniel Gamm, co-owner and chef of the New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park, recommends always deglazing the pan after cooking various dishes. The expert claims that this traditional French technique is much simpler than it seems.

According to him, after frying the product, you need to pour cold or room temperature liquid into the pan, such as wine, broth, or water, and scrape off all the caramelized bits of food that have stuck to the bottom.

This will produce a delicious juice that can be used as a flavoring for your dish. It can also be used to make sauces.

"All you have left is an amazing, delicious juice that you can use as a seasoning for your dish," the restaurateur said.

If you fried vegetables or meat in a pan, you don't need to wash the pan after use. Just add the following ingredients to it and fry them together with the leftovers to get a rich flavor of the dish.

