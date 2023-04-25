Parsnips, celery and carrots: how to make a spring vitamin salad for weight loss

Parsnips, also known as white carrots, are used in cooking raw, boiled, fried, etc. Both the leaves of the plant and its root are used.

The parsnip root is rich in easily digestible carbohydrates and fiber and contains B vitamins, vitamins C, K, A, and PP, iron, sodium, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, zinc, and magnesium.

Regular consumption of parsnips stimulates cell renewal and growth lowering blood sugar and "bad" cholesterol levels. This plant will be useful for those who are struggling with excess weight. After all, parsnips stimulate the production of digestive enzymes.

We suggest making a salad with parsnips, celery, carrots, and apples.

For one serving you need:

Carrots - 1 pc.

Celery root - 0.5 pcs.

Parsnip leaves and root

Apples - 2 pcs.

Walnuts - 20 grams

Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp.

Wash the carrots, apples, celery root, and parsnip root. Peel them from the skin.

Wash, dry, and chop the parsnip leaves. Pour into a deep salad bowl. Grate the carrots, apples, celery, and parsnip root on a coarse grater. Season with oil, mix, and sprinkle with chopped nuts.

