Easter or Watering Monday: traditions and prohibitions of the holiday

Easter Monday is celebrated by Christians in memory of the first day after the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Bible tells us that, after being resurrected, Christ became unrecognizable to his two distraught disciples.

The Bible recounts this incident as follows: "Jesus took the bread, blessed it, broke it, and gave it to them. Then their eyes were opened, and they recognized him. But he became invisible to them."

Then the disciples of Christ returned to Jerusalem and found together the eleven apostles and those people who were with them. The disciples reported that the Lord had risen and told them about the meeting with Jesus. During this story, Jesus stood among them and said to them: "Peace be with you."

Video of the day

Read also: What to do with egg shells: why they don't throw them away

Important symbols of Easter Monday are the cross, on which Christ accepted death and resurrection. Eggs are also symbols of Easter events, symbolizing the birth of new life, the awakening of nature, and the return of its fertility in the spring.

Traditions of Watered Monday

In Ukraine, the Monday after Easter is called Polyvany or Oblivany. Ever since the days of Kyivan Rus, Shrove Monday has been celebrated for three days. It was believed that everyone you meet on the road should be sprinkled with water.

And the boys went to the houses where the girls lived and took buckets of water with them to pour it on the girls. This ritual was supposed to mean purification and joy because during the watering everyone laughed happily and played with the water.

In addition to people, the owners watered their livestock and soaked them abundantly.

Even on Bright Monday, men go to visit relatives and close friends, and exchange greetings and gifts - paskas and eggs. Women with unmarried girls were supposed to be at home and wait for "poured" boys - if men with buckets poured water on an unmarried girl, it was considered a good sign.

Women and girls usually started having fun on Shrove Tuesday, while men stayed at home.

Immediately after Easter, believers come to Bright Week (Light Week) - a time when Christians continue to congratulate each other on the resurrection of Christ.

The week after Easter is traditionally marked by daily services (an Easter liturgy with a cross procession is served), the laying of the shroud on the throne, and the ringing of bells in churches and temples.

The Orthodox continue to celebrate: young people go out for parties, arrange games in the fresh air, everyone rejoices in life, has fun, and spoils themselves with delicious treats.

In the first week after Easter, church officials recommend doing charity work, helping others and those in need.

During this week, it is customary for clergymen, as well as parishioners, to go from house to house with a cross and icons, and traditionally serve Easter prayers.

Prohibitions of the Holy Week

Until the end of the week, it is forbidden to get married, but priests advise baptizing children. It is not allowed to hold memorial services. It is forbidden to visit cemeteries.

It is forbidden to be sad and longing because it is a joyful week.

Needlework and house cleaning are also on the red list of prohibitions.

It is better to postpone the hard work until next week.

It is not advisable to lend or borrow anything from someone.

It is customary to rest more and have fun.

It is believed that families should gather at festive tables and remember pleasant moments.

We will remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine played a significant role in the formation of the cultural identity of the country. Therefore, UAportal talks about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!