Easter 2023 in Ukraine: when is it celebrated and will there be a day off

In 2023, Ukrainian citizens will celebrate Easter on two dates. This is because the calendars of Orthodox and Catholics differ.

One of the biggest Christian holidays changes its date every year, as it is calculated from the date of the first full moon after the vernal equinox and begins with Great Lent.

Catholic believers will celebrate Easter on April 9, and according to the Orthodox calendar, on April 16.

Read also: New Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church calendar: what will change and when we will celebrate Easter and Christmas

Video of the day

The dates of Easter for Catholics and Orthodox differ by a week or two because the Orthodox Church celebrates all holidays according to the Julian calendar, while Catholics celebrate according to the Gregorian calendar. Greek Catholics will celebrate Easter together with the Orthodox on April 16.

Sometimes the dates of Easter can coincide. For example, in 2025, both Catholics and Orthodox will celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord on April 25.

However, due to martial law, the usual day off on the Monday after Orthodox Easter is cancelled, so April 17 will be a working day.

Recall that Great Lent, which precedes Easter, began on February 27. Throughout the period, religious people will face restrictions on food and entertainment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!