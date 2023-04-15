Easter 2023: Easter greetings in your own words and beautiful pictures

On Sunday, April 16, we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ - the bright holiday of Easter. On Easter in Ukraine, it is customary to greet each other and glorify Jesus.

It is always nice to receive Easter greetings from relatives and friends. And it is also nice to send beautiful greetings and holiday cards to your friends.

We suggest you choose Easter greetings in your own words and pictures to send to those you care about.

Short Easter greetings:

***

On a bright and great holiday, let any resentment melt in the heart, all sadness and malice disappear from life, and a smooth and good road will appear ahead to true happiness, true goodness, and pure love.

***

Let the spring mood, happiness, and well-being enter the house on a bright Easter day. I wish you joy, love, and new hopes.

***

Happy Easter! Believe in a miracle! Do good deeds, love, and respect each other! Be always happy and steadfast even in the face of the most difficult challenges! Happy holiday!

***

On the bright holiday of Easter, I want to wish from the bottom of my heart great joy and good hope, good intentions of the heart and great luck, faithful good life and pure love, good health, and unquenchable happiness.

***

Happy Easter! We want to wish you excellent well-being, good mood, pleasant company, healthy relatives, satisfied children, and reliable friends.

***

Christ is Risen! On the bright holiday of Easter, I wish peace and goodness, happiness and goodness, love and respect, generosity and generosity of heart.

***

Happy Easter! Peace to you and your home, and prosperity! So that bad weather was avoided, mutual understanding prevailed in the family, and all the nearest and dearest people always gathered at the table!

Postcards for Easter

We also offer Easter greetings in prose:

Congratulations on the Bright Resurrection of Christ. Light and goodness, prosperity and prosperity, faith and love to you. Peace and happiness to your home, to you, your family, and your friends. Christ will rise!

***

Congratulations on a bright and clean Easter holiday. Let Faith, Hope, and Love settle in the heart of every person. Let there be peace and God's peace in your soul!

***

May the bright holiday of Easter bring you peace and tranquility in your soul, happiness, and luck in your life. Happy holiday!

***

Happy Easter! Let good undertakings certainly achieve results, love rejoices in the heart, and warmth does not leave the home.

***

Christ is Risen! May your Faith never fade, but only strengthen over time! May the prayers said today be heard and not go unanswered!

