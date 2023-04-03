Easter 2023: how to make Easter Cruffin

Kraffin is a delicious dessert consisting of puff pastry and a cupcake. It is usually prepared for Easter. The main feature of a kraffin is that it can be filled with various ingredients, such as nuts, dried fruits, candied fruits, poppy seeds, cherries, cheese or jam, to make the dessert even more delicious.

If you decide to try your hand at making a kraffin, you will need the following ingredients (for a 9 cm high and 9 cm in diameter baking dish):

1 tsp. of orange zest;

2 tbsp (30 ml) of orange juice;

80 ml of warm milk (35-38°);

6 g (2 tsp) of dry yeast (or 18 g of live yeast);

100 g (a little less than half a glass) of sugar;

1 egg and 2 yolks;

350 g (2 1/3 tbsp) of flour (sifted);

½ tsp. salt;

40 g of melted butter (warm);

100 g of soft butter (for greasing the dough);

100 g of dried fruits (dried cranberries, raisins);

a handful of walnuts, almond petals, vanilla as desired.

First of all, you need to grate the zest of half an orange (but only the orange part, as the white part can be bitter) and squeeze the juice out of it. Pour boiling water over the dried fruit and leave it for 5 minutes, after which it needs to be washed and dried.

Next, add one teaspoon of sugar to warm milk, add dry yeast, stir thoroughly, and leave for 10-15 minutes in a warm place. A fluffy "cap" should form on top.

Beat the yolks and one egg with the remaining sugar until fluffy and light on medium speed (this will only take a few minutes).

Sift the flour, add salt, and mix. Create a well and pour the egg mixture into it. Add the warm melted butter, zest, orange juice, and yeast with milk. Knead the dough (for about 10 minutes, until it becomes elastic and non-sticky).

Transfer the dough to a bowl, which should be oiled beforehand, cover with cling film and leave it in a warm place for an hour and a half to rise. Divide into three parts, shape into balls, cover each with plastic wrap, and leave for another 10 minutes.

Roll out the first ball of dough into a rectangle about 2 mm thick. Brush generously with soft butter, and sprinkle with dried fruit and nuts. Roll up the dough roll, starting from the longer side, and transfer it to a baking sheet covered with baking paper. Repeat with the next two balls of dough.

Leave the dough rolls on the baking sheet for another 15-20 minutes to rise again. Then place the pastries in the oven, preheated to 180 degrees Celsius, and bake for about 25-30 minutes, until the dough is golden.

When the dough is ready, take the kraffin out of the oven and leave it to cool on a rack. Then you can cut the rolls into portions and serve them.

You can also add other ingredients to the dough, such as cinnamon, ginger, candied fruit, chocolate, or vanilla. Depending on your taste, you can experiment with different combinations of dried fruits and nuts to add more flavor and texture.

