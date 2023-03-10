On the night of 10 March, Russian guerrillas burned down a Russian invaders' warplane near Vladivostok. It was a fire at the Central Kutovaya airbase.

It is located in the city of Artem, Primorsky Krai. This was reported online.

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" claimed responsibility for the destruction of the Russian fighter jet.

"Nothing happened" at the Central Kutova airbase in the city of Artem, Primorsky Krai, where the 22nd Guards Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is based. The object of almost ritualistic burning was a Su-27 combat aircraft," the statement said.

The video shows the destruction of the Russian aircraft. In particular, the ground and landing gear of the fighter jet, which apparently were previously doused with a flammable substance, are seen catching fire.

Earlier in the Luhansk region, guerrillas blew up a railway line near the town of Shchastya. The Russian occupiers used this railway to transport military equipment and personnel.

