You will lick your fingers: How to cook pickled pepper with honey for the winter

The canning season is coming to an end, and if you haven't gotten around to stocking up on delicious preparations for the winter, now is the time to do so. We previously shared a tomato and pepper lecho recipe, and now we bring you the popular honey pickled pepper recipe.

This recipe is as simple and quick as possible, so grab the necessary ingredients and start cooking. From this number of components, approximately 6 cans of preservation of 500 ml will be obtained, writes "theLime".

Ingredients:

Pepper - 3 kg.

For the marinade:

Water - 1 l.

Oil - 200 ml.

Salt - 55 g.

Vinegar 9% - 150 ml.

Honey - 200 g.

Pepper - 1 tbsp.

Cloves - 5 pcs.

Bay leaf - 3-5 pcs.

Preparation:

Wash the pepper thoroughly, remove the seeds and cut into medium pieces. Prepare the marinade: add salt, vinegar, oil, honey, spices to a vessel with water. We put the mixture on fire and bring it to a boil. If the marinade has boiled, add half of the prepared pepper. We try to put as much pepper as possible in the pot with the marinade. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, without overcooking the pepper. 2-3 minutes after boiling, turn off the stove, cover the pan with a lid and leave for another 2-3 minutes. Remove the finished pepper from the marinade and put it in clean jars. We repeat the process with the second part of the pepper that remained. Add it to the marinade and cook until done. When the second part of the pepper is ready, put it in jars. Pour the marinade over the pepper. We close the jars with clean lids and put them on the stove for sterilization: pour water into the pan so that the jars are immersed in it by 2/3. Half-liter jars are sterilized within 5 minutes after boiling, liter jars - 10 minutes. After sterilization, remove the cans and seal them tightly. We put it upside down, cover it with a blanket and leave it for a day.

