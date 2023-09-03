The fall of the meteorite in Turkey was caught on video

A meteorite has fallen in Turkey. According to the Sabah, the phenomenon was witnessed by residents of Diyarbakir, Malatya, Erzurum, Elyazig and Gaziantep in the southeast of the country.

Videos posted on social media show a fireball flying in the sky, glowing green and burning up in the atmosphere.

It can be seen how a meteorite flying to the surface of the Earth glows in blue-green color. Then there was a bright orange flash.

Video of the day

According to preliminary data, the meteorite fell in the province of Şanlıurfa. At this time, the Turkish authorities have not made any statement about what happened.

In Michigan in the United States, a farmer used a large stone to prop up his barn door. It turned out that he was using one of the largest pieces of a meteorite. He later sold it for 75 thousand dollars.

