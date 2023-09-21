Take measures to protect garlic from frost to preserve the harvest. If it has sprouted too much, it will be too late to do anything.

Chas Dii

The first step is to mulch the bed. You can use fallen leaves to create mulch. It is better to collect leaves not only from trees and bushes in your garden but also from other trees such as walnut or chestnut.

To prevent the leaves from scattering, you can cover them with cardboard or agrofiber.

Garlic can be saved if its size does not exceed 10 centimeters. If it has grown taller, it probably won't be able to survive the winter.

