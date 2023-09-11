Vegetables and fruits that cannot be peeled: all the nutrients are in the skin

Nutrition experts have named vegetables and fruits that should not be peeled before eating. Their peel contains even more nutrients than the fruit itself. However, wash everything you eat with the peel thoroughly before eating.

According to Taste of Home, the peel of fruits and vegetables is usually higher in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals than the flesh. Unpeeled fruits and vegetables can contain up to 33 percent more fiber than those without skin. And the level of antioxidants in fruit peel can be 328 times higher than in the pulp.

Experts advise eating berries, cherries, and grapes with their skins on, as they contain many antioxidants and nutrients. The skin of grapes is especially beneficial because this part of the grape contains the highest amount of antioxidants in the entire fruit.

Avoid peeling pears, peaches, and plums as well. Their skins are high in fiber, nutrients, and antioxidants.

Apple and apricot peels contain insoluble fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A, and the flavonoid quercetin.

Tomato peels have a high concentration of the flavonoid naringenin, which can reduce inflammation and protect against certain diseases.

"Kiwi peel is also surprisingly edible. It's high in vitamin C, and it triples your fiber intake. As for cucumbers, you'll get vitamin K, fiber, and potassium from its peel," the report says.

Eggplant, pumpkin, and zucchini peels contain fiber, flavonoids, and magnesium.

Potato peels contain fiber, iron, vitamin C, potassium, and folic acid.

According to experts, citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, and oranges should not be peeled. Their zest contains vitamins A, C, E, and K. It also contains potassium, magnesium, iron, and antioxidants that can help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Fruits you should always peel: pineapples, papaya, mangoes, bananas, melon, and lychees. Also, always peel avocados, garlic, and onions. Their shells are hard on the stomach.

