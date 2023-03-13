Aries envy others, and Leos love themselves too much: negative traits of all zodiac signs are named

Every person has weaknesses and strengths, even if they don't want to admit it. Negative character traits can sometimes cause conflicts, but if you know the problem, you can solve it.

According to astrologers, a person's shortcomings are closely related to their zodiac sign. Read more!

Aries has everything in their life - family, friends, a successful career, but they are still plagued by feelings of envy. They are convinced that others have it all.

Taurus are stubborn and usually know it. However, this becomes a big problem in relationships: if they don't learn to compromise, they won't be able to build a harmonious union.

Gemini is one of the most sociable signs of the zodiac. They are surrounded by a lot of people and are easily influenced by them, which is why they can cheat on their significant other. Loyalty is not for them.

Cancers are very sensitive and always ready to help those in need. However, their tendency to self-sacrifice makes them unhappy.

Leos balance on a fine line between self-love and true self-centredness. They put their own interests first and are willing to go to great lengths to succeed.

Virgos like to keep everything under control - they are real perfectionists who want to remake the world "for themselves". However, the habit of annoying loved ones with constant remarks will one day play a bad joke on them.

Libras are so focused on fulfilling the wishes of their loved ones that they completely forget about themselves. They constantly doubt what they are doing and are not able to make important decisions on their own.

Scorpios are very vindictive, they will not forgive the offender for the slightest remark. Moreover, they are ready to wait for the right moment for years to hit as hard as possible.

Sagittarius is driven by the desire to learn new things and travel a lot, they are too freedom-loving. Their impulsiveness can interfere with relationships with their soulmate.

Capricorns are very ambitious, they set themselves high goals and achieve them. Their perseverance and self-control are enviable. However, they forget about their family and health while working, which they will regret later.

Aquarians do not care at all about what others think of them. They live their lives the way they see fit, but it can be difficult for their other half. The natives of this sign are very freedom-loving and not ready to compromise.

Pisces is overly emotional and can make a big deal out of a small thing. The natives of the sign often suffer from mood swings, which negatively affects their work results.

